Andaaz is a new Indian eat-in and take-away venue at 35 Brighton Road – offering a ‘distinctive and stylish experience’. It held its grand opening on October 12 and is already making a name for itself in just over a month.

Zaid Anwar, who runs the new restaurant, said: “We have migrated from India to offer a culinary journey through India at Andaaz.

"It will be a distinctive and stylish experience, offering a unique and sophisticated approach to hospitality and a venture into the variety of flavours of Indian spices. Our menu is a celebration of India's rich gastronomic heritage, offering a delightful tour of the country's diverse regional cuisines.”

Perhaps a key selling point for the new restaurant is the Tuesday Tester offer where customers can pay just £14.95 for any starter, any main course, any side dish, rice or naan bread (king prawn or fish is £3 extra per dish). The vegetarian version is £12.95 (£3 extra for paneer).

Zaid said he chose to open up in Worthing because of the lively population and because it is a tourist hotspot on the seaside.

He added: “We allow people to bring their own alcohol as the cost of living here is on the higher side. It is a unique selling proposition – we have taken the initiative to minimise the cost of living.”

What did we make of the food?

We visited on a cold Tuesday night and it was the perfect place to be – in such a warm, cosy restaurant.

The place already had a buzz about it, which is impressive for somewhere that has only just opened.

As is customary at curry houses, freshly made poppadoms were brought to our table with the traditional condiments including *very* moreish mango chutney.

There were three of us on the table and we shared a number of the mouth-watering options from the menu.

My personal highlight was the salmon shah – tandoori home smoked salmon flavoured with mustard and oil. It’s hard to find the right words to do this starter justice. It was cooked to perfection and its taste was exquisite.

I would usually go for an onion bhaji as a starter but, after some encouragement from the attentive and engaging waiters, I branched out and went for something a bit different. I was so glad I did.

We did, of course, have onion bhajis brought to the table later on – and they were crispy and delicious.

I usually go for a tikka masala for a main course at curry houses but I instead opted for the lamb biryani. I felt a sense of achievement when Zaid told me this was a good choice!

The classic Indian mixed rice dish was spiced to perfection and the lamb was so tender. A top notch meal, complimented beautifully by the plain naan bread.

My colleague, Henry Bryant, opted for the king prawn butterfly and the lamb tikka masala for his start and main course respectively. Watch the video at the top of the page to see what he thought!

The third diner on our table was a vegetarian so he opted for the paneer puri starter and (very spicy) vegetable madras for the main. He commented: “These meals made eating vegetables a dream. It was a good portion size and the coconut rice was a nice balance against the heat of the madras.”

On the starter, he added: “Rarely do I have paneer on its own. With this one, it was a good portion size, with a sweet sauce but not too much heat. Soft and lightly fried.”

The restaurant also offers curries such as Parsi Dhansak, featuring tender meat and lentils, a fiery Vindaloo from Goa, hearty Dal Makhani from Punjab, where black lentils are simmered overnight to achieve a velvety texture, and the tangy, spiced Chole Bhature from Delhi, a beloved street food favourite.

To see the full menu, visit andaazworthing.co.uk/worthing/menus. Please note alcohol is not sold on site so you can bring your own.

For more details about the restaurant, or to order, see the website or call 07818 308373 or 07538 443373.

1 . Take a look inside Worthing's brand new curry house Andaaz is a new Indian eat-in and take-away venue at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing – offering a ‘distinctive and stylish experience’. Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . Take a look inside Worthing's brand new curry house Andaaz is a new Indian eat-in and take-away venue at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing – offering a ‘distinctive and stylish experience’. Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . Worthing's brand new curry house Salmon shah – tandoori home smoked salmon flavoured with mustard and oil, was the stand-out starter option at Andaaz in Worthing Photo: Sam Morton

4 . Take a look inside Worthing's brand new curry house Andaaz is a new Indian eat-in and take-away venue at 35 Brighton Road, Worthing – offering a ‘distinctive and stylish experience’. Photo: Henry Bryant