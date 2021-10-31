Here are 14 of the most haunted places in the county to give you some Halloween shivers.
The George Inn at Crawley is said to be haunted by the ghost of a night watchman who died after being given poisoned wine. SUS-211031-152334001
Chanctonbury Ring is an eerie spot in the Sussex countryside, where it is said you can summon the Devil by walking around it backwards. SUS-211031-152324001
The shoreline by Brighton's West Pier is said to behaunted by a ghostly dog and the apparation of a woman, both of who vanish into thin air. SUS-211031-152314001
Battle Abbey is said to be haunted by shadowy figures, possibly those of monks, who vansih among the ruins. SUS-211031-152304001