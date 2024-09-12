Take advantage of animal pain awareness month​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ | Animal Magic

​I first met Caspar over 15 years ago. His owner used to say that he was Winnie-the-Pooh in a Labrador onesie.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He simply lived for food, and could be a terrible thief. Although, oddly, he never stole his own biscuits, even if they were left where he could get at them.

He came into his forever home in his middle years, and was very overweight at nearly 44kg on arrival. His target weight was more like 36kg. He was also very lame on his front legs, so being obese was not helping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had to have surgery to correct elbow dysplasia on both his front legs, making him more prone to the risk of painful arthritis.

Take advantage of animal pain awareness month (Picture by Jane Coltman/National World)

It was at this time that his very loving owner discovered the benefits of hydrotherapy. Once his surgical incisions had healed, swimming was a great way for him to burn some calories, without undue strain on his joints.

Luckily, being a Labrador he adored his water ‘play’.

His hydrotherapist would plan his routine involving some laps of the pool followed by postural exercises on the steps, whilst his weight was partially supported by the water.

His very loving owner ensured he received joint supplements, and a diet that brought him to his target weight, despite his wicked ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became very sensitive to the painkillers of the time, so that I was very much involved in managing his pain as he reached old age.

What we discovered was that as long as he swam roughly every 14 days or so, he would be in good form.

However, if he went three weeks without a swim he would be visibly more tired, stiffer, and have difficulty getting up from rest. He was clearly not as comfortable when his hydrotherapy session was delayed.

We are so fortunate to have multiple ways in which we can support our loved ones, as they experience the infirmities of old age. Caspar was incredibly special to both his owner and to me, and his memory lives on in our hearts.

Take advantage of pain awareness month, and book an appointment for your pet now.

Sponsored by the Mewes Vets: 01444 456886; Email: [email protected] ; Visit: www.themewesvets.co.uk