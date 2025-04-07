'Take care when travelling' - sewage seen surging from Chichester road
West Sussex Highways issued a warning on their social media pages on Monday, April 7 about a sewage issue.
On Pook Lane, Lavant, there have been reports of sewage seeping out from a cover in the carriageway.
On X a statement from West Sussex Highways read: “We have been informed of sewage surging from a cover in the carriageway.
"Southern Water are aware and will be attending the site.
"Take care when travelling.”
