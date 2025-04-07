Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Highways issued a warning on their social media pages on Monday, April 7 about a sewage issue.

On Pook Lane, Lavant, there have been reports of sewage seeping out from a cover in the carriageway.

On X a statement from West Sussex Highways read: “We have been informed of sewage surging from a cover in the carriageway.

"Southern Water are aware and will be attending the site.

"Take care when travelling.”

