Take it down! Council orders West Sussex resident to remove garden fence

A man who put up a fence around his home in a West Sussex village has now been ordered by a council: Take it down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester District Council says that Mr Jonathan Hughes erected the close boarded wooden fence on the boundary of his house in Loxwood Road, Plaistow, without planning permission.

The council has issued him with an enforcement notice, requiring him to remove the fence – but Mr Hughes has launched an appeal against the council’s ruling. The matter will now be decided by a planning inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Council maintains that the fence – because of its ‘height and solid form, in a prominent position beside the highway, Loxwood Road, results in an incongruous and formal boundary treatment within the rural area.

The fence in Loxwood Road, Plaistow, which is now the subject of a planning row

‘The urban form and scale of the fence is harmful to the character and appearance of the locality and is overtly dominant in the countryside and the street scene of Loxwood Road. As such the fence causes detrimental harm to the character, appearance and visual amenity of the land.’

However, planning consultants Whaleback, agents for Mr Hughes, say that Mr Hughes’ detached home is in a semi-rural area and they maintain that “a variety of boundary treatments along Loxwood Road includes close-boarded fences, brick walls, vehicular gates, and post and rail fencing.”

They add: “The appellant submits that planning permission should be granted as the fence complies with national and local planning policy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that Loxwood Road is not ‘unspoilt countryside but a hinterland between two settlements’ – Plaistow and Ifold. “Close-boarded fencing, while not the dominant feature, is common and certainly not a rare, exceptional or ‘incongruous’ feature along this road and is therefore considered to conform to the general character of the area.”

The two-metre height of the fence, they maintain, is typical of fencing in any location.

Mr Hughes’ appeal against the council’s enforcement notice will now be decided by the Planning Inspectorate by way of written representation.