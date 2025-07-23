Take it down! Council orders West Sussex resident to remove garden fence
Chichester District Council says that Mr Jonathan Hughes erected the close boarded wooden fence on the boundary of his house in Loxwood Road, Plaistow, without planning permission.
The council has issued him with an enforcement notice, requiring him to remove the fence – but Mr Hughes has launched an appeal against the council’s ruling. The matter will now be decided by a planning inspector.
Chichester Council maintains that the fence – because of its ‘height and solid form, in a prominent position beside the highway, Loxwood Road, results in an incongruous and formal boundary treatment within the rural area.
‘The urban form and scale of the fence is harmful to the character and appearance of the locality and is overtly dominant in the countryside and the street scene of Loxwood Road. As such the fence causes detrimental harm to the character, appearance and visual amenity of the land.’
However, planning consultants Whaleback, agents for Mr Hughes, say that Mr Hughes’ detached home is in a semi-rural area and they maintain that “a variety of boundary treatments along Loxwood Road includes close-boarded fences, brick walls, vehicular gates, and post and rail fencing.”
They add: “The appellant submits that planning permission should be granted as the fence complies with national and local planning policy.”
They say that Loxwood Road is not ‘unspoilt countryside but a hinterland between two settlements’ – Plaistow and Ifold. “Close-boarded fencing, while not the dominant feature, is common and certainly not a rare, exceptional or ‘incongruous’ feature along this road and is therefore considered to conform to the general character of the area.”
The two-metre height of the fence, they maintain, is typical of fencing in any location.
Mr Hughes’ appeal against the council’s enforcement notice will now be decided by the Planning Inspectorate by way of written representation.
