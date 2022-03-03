Take on the Snowdrop Virtual #73 Charity Challenge to help raise £10k this month

Participants are being challenged to walk, run or cycle 73 miles or kilometres during March to help support 73 Snowdrop families.

Lucy Ashworth, fundraising, marketing and events manager at the charity, said: “This is a great chance to get active this spring with friends and family all over the UK, and even the world, by taking part in our Virtual #73 Charity Challenge, in association with Nice Work.”

Ian Crouch and Milly Luxford from V2 Radio took part in last year’s challenge

“By taking part you’ll be helping those 73 families whose children we are supporting with vital nursing care at home, by providing financial help or emotional support from our team of counsellors.”

Those taking part can decide where to complete their challenge and are urging everyone to share photos of themselves in action.

Everyone who completes their challenge will receive a bespoke #73 medal to recognise their efforts.

The challenge is open to adults, children and families and everyone is encouraged to set up a JustGiving page to help with fundraising.

To find out more about the challenge email [email protected]

To sign up visit bookitzone.com/NiceWork/zxjFFX

