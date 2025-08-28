Take part in walking challenge at iconic Sussex forest this autumn

It's taking place on Saturday September 27 and there are limited places available.

Beth Morgan, Head of Engagement and Development at Ashdown Forest explained what ‘the Clumps’ are.

"Although Ashdown Forest might be most famous for its precious and rare heathland, just as noticeable when you visit for a walk are its lumps and bumps.

"On many of the highest areas of the Forest are small copses of Scots Pine trees known as Clumps. There are 12 primary Clumps in total, each with an interesting story to tell.

"Some date back to 1825 when they were first planted by Countess De La Warr; among the most recent is Millennium Clump, which can be seen just a short walk from the Forest Centre in Wych Cross.

"Visiting all 12 of the Forest’s historic Clumps on foot in one day has always been considered somewhat of a challenge – and not one to be undertaken lightly!

"It is therefore with a mix of trepidation and excitement that a group of walkers will come together to take on the challenge on Saturday September 27."

Join walkers from the Conservators of Ashdown Forest and The Ashdown Forest Foundation as they set out on this fun challenge.

The walkers will set off from Friends car park on the Crowborough Road in Nutley at 8am and – some 32km and 12 Clumps later – will finish back at the same spot by 6pm.

The walkers will stop off for a well-earned lunch break at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross, where a much shorter “Mini Clumps Challenge” will take place throughout the day.

This self-guided walk around a set trail is just 3km, with the opportunity to learn about the history of the 12 clumps and the wildlife on Ashdown Forest along the way – perfect for those with little legs or anyone with a preference for more of an amble than a hike.

Beth said: "Both challenges will raise funds for The Ashdown Forest Foundation in support of developing the next generation of aspiring young nature lovers and conservationists.

"They are in part inspired by our former CEO James Adler, who successfully undertook the Clumps Challenge with his partner Jenny. James sadly died in 2023 at the age of 42.

"James was a passionate advocate for supporting young people to come to know and love Ashdown Forest and the wider world of nature and conservation in general.

"This is also a great opportunity to join members of the Ashdown Forest team who will share their knowledge of the Forest along the way."

There are limited spaces available for anyone to take part in the 32km walk for just £30. Places must be booked in advance via the Ashdown Forest Foundation website News – The Ashdown Forest Foundation

Tickets for the Mini Clumps Challenge cost £5 per adult (children are free). Book in advance via the Foundation website (see link above) or turn up on the day.

The trail will be open between 11am and 4pm, starting from the Forest Centre (Coleman’s Hatch Road, Wych Cross, RH18 5JP).

If neither walk appeals but you would like to help raise funds and cheer all the walkers on their way, you can make a donation online at Clumps Challenge 2025 - JustGiving

For more information, please contact Katie Jones at [email protected]

