The party was hosted by Francis Farrer-Brown at her Littlehampton home and Rob spoke of the charity’s rich history since it was established in 1975 as Voice of Progress.

He thanked all volunteers for their role in ensuring the organisation continued to flourish, offering an invaluable service to partially sighted and blind people, providing them with a fortnightly audio recording of the news.

Content is gathered from the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, recorded, and then distributed on USB stick and CD to listeners over a wide area, from Bognor Regis in the west to Shoreham in the east and north to Arundel and Storrington.

Rob said there were plans to expand the service, targeting other groups of people who also struggled with reading a conventional newspaper in print form.

Anyone who would like to find out more – or who knows of anyone who might benefit from receiving ‘talking news’ – can contact Sussex Coast Talking News at [email protected] or 01903 776569.

1 . IMG_3194.jpeg Sussex Coast Talking News director Rob Batho talking to volunteers Photo: Submitted

2 . Party the cake.jpeg A special cake was made by Leanne Balchin of Mummy Makes Photo: Submitted