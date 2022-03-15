Talland Parade Scaffolding: Lewes MP claims breakthrough has been made in removing the Seaford structure

Maria Caulfield MP believes there has been a 'breakthrough' and 'way forward' to getting the scaffolding removed at Talland Parade in Seaford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses on Saxon Lane have had to shut after a scaffolding ladder from the structure came loose due to the high-speed winds from Storm Eunice.

Ms Caulfield said East Sussex County Council were able to work to get the road reopened and have issued the 21-day notice to the owners to meet them with their plan for the building.

The MP also said engineers having inspected the site and believed there is a way forward to get the scaffolding down and secure the site.

Maria Caulfield said: "Having again met with Lewes District Council this week I am told the scaffolding is now considered safe from collapse or causing damage to the surrounding area and the works happening at the moment are to the tubing which is on the public highway. I have been told that as soon as this work is finished the roads could open and full access could be provided to all businesses. This will mean the roads will be fully opened to all traffic and pedestrians to allow full access and hopefully increase footfall.

"In terms of the longer term aim to get the scaffolding removed, once the 21-day notice expires from the County Council, Lewes District Council have confirmed that if the situation isn’t then resolved they will at last look at the legal options to have the scaffolding removed and they believe this is now possible. This is a major step forward and I want to thank the team at Lewes District for looking at all options for a way forward."

In a statement, Lewes District Council said: "The legalities involved in this issue are complex and very challenging. However, all efforts are being made to bring the situation to a conclusion.

"We will update residents immediately more information is available."

According to Ms Caulfield, the East Sussex County County Council have informed her that the owners of the scaffolding have not made contact with them as they are required to under the law, making the likelihood of legal enforcement action being taken highly probable.