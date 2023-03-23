Tangmere charity Dementia Support announces launch of Corporate Ladies Club at Goodwood

Tangmere charity Dementia Support has announced that it will be part of a new women’s business networking group that is launching at Goodwood.

The Corporate Ladies Club (CLC) will launch with a meeting at the Kennels, Goodwood, at 10am on April 25.

The aim of the CLC is to bring together women in business, with an appetite to network, collaborate and make a difference locally, over a mix of coffee and cake, lunch, golf and high teas, organised bi-monthly throughout the calendar year in what is a fabulous venue.

As well as inviting a guest speaker for the event in April, the next meeting on the calendar will be member’s golf day is also planned on June 6.

The Corporate Ladies Club will launch with a meeting at the Kennels, Goodwood, at 10am on April 25 (Photo: Matt Ankers)

Dianne Gill, fundraising relationships manager at Dementia Support, said: “We’re delighted to be part of a networking group for women in business, which will also raise awareness of our charity and the valuable work we do.

"We hope that by connecting with more local businesses we will be able to extend the reach of our corporate partners, sponsors and supporters.

“We have also recently launched our Dementia Supporter Awareness Training for the workplace, so this will provide another platform for us to share the great work we do in the community as well as supporting local businesses and employees who are living with or caring for someone living with dementia.

"We’re also grateful to be sponsored by Winchester Corporate Finance, with an introduction from Hilary Lewis, marketing manager.”

Dementia Support has been chosen as Goodwood’s charity of choice for 2023 and 2024. As part of this Goodwood is supporting this initiative.

The Duke of Richmond said: “Our aim is to help transform the lives of as many people as possible living with dementia.

"Research carried out into the provision of dementia services locally, suggests that assistance is fragmented and that significant benefits could be derived from further funding.

"At Goodwood, we hope to help further the amazing work Dementia Support have already started by assisting with fundraising efforts during the two-year partnership”

Anyone interested in attending should email an expression of interest to [email protected] to join the group’s database — please provide your full name, company and business sector.

