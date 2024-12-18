Tarring’s annual panto supports church restoration fund

Tarring residents have put on a panto to help raise money for the parish church’s restoration fund.

Sing-Along Jack and the Beanstalk was performed at St Andrew's Church, West Tarring, and it was attended by about 200 people over two days.

The story was created by Angela Tanner, who also produced, directed and played a leading role in the show, with a cast made up of local residents from High Street, Tarring, and neighbouring roads.

Angela said: “After many months of practising and creating the props, set and costumes, the two performances were the icing on the cake.

"We were all delighted with the great reaction from the audience – their enthusiastic participation (It's behind you!) and excellent singing along really created a lovely atmosphere.

"Our aim was to raise as much as possible for St Andrew's maintenance fund and the generosity of everyone, both behind the scenes and coming along to join in the fun, means we have raised more than £1,400 towards supporting this aim.

"So it's a big thank you for our happy ending and let's raise a Tarring toast to living happily ever after.”

The audience was given songbooks so they could take part and a narrator told them when to join in, when to boo and when to hiss.