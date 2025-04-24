Taste of Holland on offer at West Sussex tulip festival

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:03 BST
A taste of Holland is currently on offer at a West Sussex venue recently named among the UK’s most underrated landmarks.

Tulleys Farm at Turners Hill – mid way between Crawley and East Grinstead – received the accolade from global tech company SumUp.

And now is an ideal time to check it out for yourself as Tulleys Tulip Festival is currently in full swing – and it’s full of Dutch delights.

There are more than 1.5million tulips and 110 different varieties on display, along with woodland trails with stunning light displays, picturesque paths lined with vivid blooms, a ‘whispering windmill’, roaming street performers, Dutch street food, cocktails in the secret garden – and a whole lot more.

Tulleys owner Stuart Beare said: “Tulips have a way of lifting spirits and we have worked hard to create new experiences for everyone to enjoy whether it is the magic of the light trails, the peaceful charm of Tulipa Lake or the joy of simply wandering through the fields.”

More than 1.5 million tulips in a kaleidoscope of colour are on display

1. Tulleys Tulip Festival

More than 1.5 million tulips in a kaleidoscope of colour are on display Photo: Contributed

Tulipa Lake at Tulleys Farm Tulip Festival

2. Tulleys Tulip Festival

Tulipa Lake at Tulleys Farm Tulip Festival Photo: Contributed

The Whispering Windmill is a landmark at Tulleys Tulip Festival

3. Tulleys Tulip Festival

The Whispering Windmill is a landmark at Tulleys Tulip Festival Photo: Contributed

The tulips provide a kaleidoscope of colour from rich purples and deep blues to bright yellows and reds

4. Tulleys Tulip Festival

The tulips provide a kaleidoscope of colour from rich purples and deep blues to bright yellows and reds Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HollandTulipsEast GrinsteadCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice