Taste of Holland on offer at West Sussex tulip festival

Tulleys Farm at Turners Hill – mid way between Crawley and East Grinstead – received the accolade from global tech company SumUp.

And now is an ideal time to check it out for yourself as Tulleys Tulip Festival is currently in full swing – and it’s full of Dutch delights.

There are more than 1.5million tulips and 110 different varieties on display, along with woodland trails with stunning light displays, picturesque paths lined with vivid blooms, a ‘whispering windmill’, roaming street performers, Dutch street food, cocktails in the secret garden – and a whole lot more.

Tulleys owner Stuart Beare said: “Tulips have a way of lifting spirits and we have worked hard to create new experiences for everyone to enjoy whether it is the magic of the light trails, the peaceful charm of Tulipa Lake or the joy of simply wandering through the fields.”

1 . Tulleys Tulip Festival More than 1.5 million tulips in a kaleidoscope of colour are on display Photo: Contributed

2 . Tulleys Tulip Festival Tulipa Lake at Tulleys Farm Tulip Festival Photo: Contributed

3 . Tulleys Tulip Festival The Whispering Windmill is a landmark at Tulleys Tulip Festival Photo: Contributed