Tea Dance fundraiser at Bognor Regis church

Local singing group ‘The Wrens’ are teaming up with their church in Bognor Regis for a fundraising tea dance.

The Shore Community Church, Victoria Drive in Bognor Regis is hosting the event on Saturday 20 September from 1pm – 3pm with 40s wartime and 50s rock ‘n roll musical entertainment and vintage dress encouraged!

The fundraising event is towards the Haven Project which the church delivers in the local community. This is a community wellbeing initiative designed to offer a safe and welcoming environment for individuals seeking support, connection and peace. The renew wellbeing sessions are on Mondays and Fridays offering informal activities like arts and crafts, coffee and conversation.

The café, located within the church, is also available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11am to 3pm offering affordable teas and coffees in a relaxed setting.

The Haven is open to all, including families and young people with a focus on improving self-esteem, confidence and social connections.

Chloe Gover-Wren, of the Wrens said: “We are delighted to be working with our local church in supporting this event, they do so much for the community, and this is our way of putting something back” she added

“Please do come along and join us for an afternoon of nostalgia and fun.”

Jamie Fredricks, one of the key leaders of the Shore Community Church, said: “We are so thrilled to be working with the Wrens in this exciting fundraising event, it’s great to see members of our congregation helping to raise funds for our Haven Project.”

Tickets for the event are £7 per person, which includes cream tea and a selection of cake and can be purchased online via Churchsuite – https://shorecommunitychurch.churchsuite.com/events/vqzrq1q2