Tea party for hospice shop staff in Sussex who have volunteered for more than 100 years between them

The event took place at Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday afternoon, August 7, with the hotel generously donating a cream tea for guests.

Shop manager Leanne Pearce told the Middy: “We’re here today to celebrate our volunteers, who between them have done over 100 years of volunteering. We’re so proud of them.”

She said that anyone who is interested in volunteering can simply pop in to one of their stores.

St Peter and St James Hospice has a Haywards Heath furniture shop at 136-138 South Road, and a Haywards Heath fashion shop at 82 South Road.

The hospice is currently aiming to raise £50,000 to mark its 50th anniversary this year. The 50th Anniversary Campaign is inviting people to get involved through: the Big £50 Appeal, community fundraisers, corporate support partnerships, the 50 for £50k Club, or by sponsoring a room.

The hospice itself is in North Common Road, North Chailey, and provides expert care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, as well as the people close to them, in areas including Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Lewes and Uckfield. It now cares for more than 1,000 people each year, providing services in people’s homes, in its in-patient unit and through its Living Well Centre.

People can donate at www.stpjhospice.org or email [email protected] to share memories or experiences of the hospice over the past 50 years.

1 . St Peter and St James Hospice The St Peter and St James Hospice shop tea party took place at Ashdown Park Hotel. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2508101 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2508101