Team at West Sussex village pub thrilled as three celebrities stop on charity bike ride against food poverty

The team at a pub near Haywards Heath were thrilled meet three celebrities on a charity bike ride.

British chef Rosemary Shrager, Olympic runner Iwan Thomas MBE and antiques expert James Braxton stopped at The Victory Inn, Staplefield, on Thursday, June 12.

Rosemary Shrager is on a cycle ride across the south coast to raise money to fight food poverty.

Her Hendy Foundation fundraising page said: “Celebrity chef and beloved TV personality Rosemary Shrager is embarking on an extraordinary 450-mile cycling journey from Land’s End to the White Cliffs of Dover to raise funds and awareness for food poverty across southern England. This ambitious ride will support food poverty charities such as food banks and food pantries along the route, aiming to make a tangible difference in communities facing hardship.”

She is set to complete her journey by Wednesday, June 18.

The proprietors of The Victory Inn are chef Jane Pedgrift and Janet Shepherd who runs front of house.

Jane said: “We’ve run the Victory for 15 years and have 70 years experience in the trade between us.”

She said meeting the celebrities was great because they were ‘very chatty and happy to pose for pics’. She said: “Rosemary in particular was lovely. She seemed genuinely interested in our business and asked lots of questions. She even went round and introduced herself to all our customers and told them what a great meal she had. As the chef, I was delighted to speak with her about food etc and she was very complimentary about her experience with us. She told us she had to re-learn how to ride a bike for this, and fell off a few times trying!”

Jane said Rosemary’s challenge is a great cause, adding: “It’s shocking that there are so many children in food poverty in this country so anything that raises awareness and funds is something worth supporting.”

The Hendy Foundation said on Facebook Thursday, June 12: “Rosemary Shrager has made it into Sussex.” They said: “Reaching her home county seemed a far away dream but she’s made it and with the help of her good friends Iwan Thomas and James Braxton – what a fantastic achievement!”

Visit www.hendyfoundation.org/rosemary-shragers-wheels-for-meals-challenge to make a donation.