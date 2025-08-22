Tears flow at Shoreham Airshow disaster memorial service as candles are lit for the 11 men who died

St Nicolas Church in Shoreham was packed for the memorial service, where candles were lit by all present, and many more gathered on the Old Tollbridge for a period of silence exactly ten years after the crash happened on August 22, 2015.

Flowers were laid in memory of Maurice Abrahams, Dylan Archer, Anthony Brightwell, Matthew Grimstone, Matthew Jones, James Mallinson, Daniele Polito, Mark Reeves, Jacob Schilt, Richard Smith and Mark Trussler.

At the church, 11 candles on top of the altar were lit by the families as the names were read and the Rev Pat Alden then let a 12th candle, for all those affected by the disaster.

She said: "No matter that it is now ten long years ago, lives were changed for many on that fateful day and as we remember that each life is a precious gift, we especially remember today the 11 men who lost their lives."

In the homily, Deacon Julie Newson said many lives had been changed in the immediate aftermath of the plane crashing on the A27 north of Shoreham Airport.

She added: "The untimely death of those men will never make sense. The trauma and distress experienced by the emergency workers who were first on the scene will have impacted their lives, along with so many who were affected in the wider circles as time went on."

Denise Morris, sister of Mark Reeves, read a tribute from the families of those who died. She said they had been bound together by circumstance.

She added: "The events of this day ten years ago should never have been. Our loved ones should have aged another ten years, as we have we all here today. The rippling effect of that day has changed all our lives forever."

