Technological tools of the past go on show at Littlehampton Museum

The exhibition in the museum reception is linked to Project Time Machine, featuring just a few of the objects that are currently being catalogued.

Nathan Ireland, Project Time Machine officer, said: "This month, Tales from the Time Machine brings Ten Technological Tools, an exhibition with the theme 'the times they are a-changing'.

"Today, tech is changing fast, perhaps faster than it ever has before. To take another line from our tune, 'the slow one now will later be fast'.

"From the Victorians to contemporary, tapes to television, this case highlights just some of the tech that we have catalogued during this project.

"Our top-notch, truly terrific volunteer team have been working hard in the museum's Hearne Gallery to catalogue these items and there's still more to go.

"Make sure you visit the Museum to take your guess, as well as coming through to see our volunteer team hard at work. We are always happy to chat, share details of the project and answer any questions you may have."

There is a mysterious red kitchen appliance, which would have been attached to a table, before being used for slicing.

Other examples include a Bosch mobile phone, a thumb piano and radios from the early to mid-1900s.

Nathan said: "Screens have come a long way, with the Bosch phone seemingly lacking what we would expect to find now. In fact, everything you see here - a portable television/radio, video games and calculator - are all part of modern phones."

1 . Ten Technological Tools Screens have come a long way, as the Bosch mobile phone proves Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Ten Technological Tools This mysterious kitchen appliance was used for slicing - but can you guess what? Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Ten Technological Tools A thumb piano Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Ten Technological Tools Crystal radio sets were first used to receive morse code Photo: Elaine Hammond