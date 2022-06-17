The event starts at 11.30am with fun for pre-schoolers who can don their crowns and bring along their favourite teddies and a picnic.

Burgess Hill Town Council are working with The King’s Church and Central Sussex Rotary to deliver this free event with entertainment and arts and crafts.

A town council spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill Library will be bringing their ever-popular rhyme time session to the park, as well as a sensory story session.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic returns to St John’s Park in Burgess Hill on Monday, June 27

“The Triangle Leisure Centre and The King’s Church will be providing some soft play equipment and ride on trikes.

“There will be bubbles and hula hooping workshops provided by Poi Passion, as well as parachute song times led by The King’s Church.”

There will be stalls raising funds for charity and Kindermusik will be there until 1pm.