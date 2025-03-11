Teen arrested on suspicion of assaulting 54-year-old man in Chichester
A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident on a bridge over the Chichester Bypass yesterday (March 10).
Sussex Police officers say the teenager has now been bailed on strict conditions, pending further enquiries. The victim, 54, sustained injuries and attended hospital, he will continue to be supported by specialist officers.
"We are aware of footage on social media of an altercation involving a teenager in Chichester,” a spokesperson said.
"Officers have asked the public not to speculate about, comment on, or share footage of the incident, as this will impact the ongoing, active investigation. “Anyone with information about the incident can report it to us online, quoting serial 817 of 10/03.”