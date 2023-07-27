Teen attacks man after throwing grapes in Chichester city centre

Police have launched an appeal after a man was hospitalised in an attack in the city centre.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was leaving a South Street restaurant before a bunch of teens began thrown grapes, police have said. An altercation followed minutes later and the man was pushed against a shop window and punched in the face.

He was taken to hospital following the attack.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and have released a CCTV image of a teen they would like to speak to.

Police would like to speak to the teenager pictured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement today, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was assaulted by a group of youths in Chichester.

“The 53-year-old victim had left a restaurant in South Street with a friend just after 8pm on Thursday, July 6, when the youths started to throw grapes at them. A few minutes later he remonstrated with the group, who were unlocking bicycles from a rack and in an altercation that followed, he was pushed against the windows of a shop and punched in the face, sustaining injuries requiring medical treatment.

“Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular, want to identify the youth in the CCTV image. He is described as white, aged 15-16, with short brown hair and wearing a light coloured T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.