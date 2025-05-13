Teen boy who shot swans in Selsey pond 'given strong words of advice', police say

Sussex Police news

A teenage boy believed to be responsible for shooting swans with a catapult in Selsey has been ‘given strong words of advice’ by police officers, a spokesperson has said.

“A teenage boy has been identified and given strong words of advice in the presence of his parent/guardian, and our investigation is ongoing,” the full Sussex Police statement reads.

"We are still urging any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward, quoting serial 1025 of 28/04.”

The update comes after a number of teenagers were observed shooting swans with catapults near East Pond in Selsey last month, leading to a police investigation.

On May 7, police announced that two boys had been issued with Community Protection Warnings after reports of wildlife being harmed with catapults in the area.

"We are taking these reports seriously, this behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and we will be robust in our response to tackling it,” a spokesperson said.