A teenage girl was bitten by an ‘out of control’ dog in St Leonards, police said today (Wednesday, June 26).

Sussex Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information around reports of an out of control dog in St Leonards.

“On Wednesday, May 29, a 14-year-old girl reported being bitten by a dog in Gensing Gardens, off Charles Road, at around 9.45am. She suffered a minor injury to her arm.

“The dog is described as being of a medium size, brown and white and a pitbull-type breed. It was on a rope lead and referred to by its owner as Panda.

“The owner is a described as a man in his 20s/30s, around 5ft 7ins tall, and slim.