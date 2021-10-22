Teenage girl missing from Lewes

Ellie-May was last seen in Tesco in Brooks Road at around 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday, October 21), police confirmed.

She is described by police as having a medium build with blonde hair down to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a black hoodie with rainbow lips on, blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are ‘very concerned’ for her welfare.

Missing Ellie-May. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211022-065826001