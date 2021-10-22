Teenage girl missing from Lewes
A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Lewes.
Ellie-May was last seen in Tesco in Brooks Road at around 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday, October 21), police confirmed.
She is described by police as having a medium build with blonde hair down to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a black hoodie with rainbow lips on, blue jeans and black trainers.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are ‘very concerned’ for her welfare.
Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her is asked to call 999, quoting serial 866 of 21/10.