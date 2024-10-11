"She was last seen just before 5pm on Thursday (October 10) in West Worthing and has connections to Durrington,” a police spokesperson added.
"It is thought that she may have been on a train from Littlehampton to Brighton soon after going missing.
“She is white, 5ft 3in, slim, with long blonde hair. She is believed to be wearing a blue jumper, possibly tied around her waist, a white vest top, black leggings, white socks and grey crocs.”
Police said officers are ‘very concerned’ for Lisa-Marie’s ‘safety and welfare’.
They added: “If you have seen her at any time since yesterday afternoon or know where she is now, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 1101 of 10/10.