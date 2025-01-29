The girl, named as Cassie, has been reported missing from Middleton-on-Sea in Arun, police said.

"The 15-year-old was last seen at around 1pm on Monday (January 27),” a police spokesperson said.

"She is 5ft 4in with long black hair and two nose piercings. She may be wearing a tracksuit and white Nike Air Force One trainers

"Officers believe she also has links to Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.”

Anyone who sees Cassie – ‘or knows her whereabouts’ – is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 642 of 27/01.

