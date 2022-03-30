Teenager and middle-aged man arrested in Seaford following altercation in town centre

A teenage boy and a 42-year-old man remain in police custody following an altercation on Seaford high street.

Sussex Police said it responded to a report of an altercation at a premises in Clinton Place, Seaford, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (March 29).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five police units were called to Seaford and part of the pavement by the A259 and Broad Street was closed off – but has since been reopened.

Sussex Police said it responded to a report of an altercation at a premises in Clinton Place, Seaford, shortly after 1pm on Tuesday (March 29).

Officers from the Lewes District Response team arrested a 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage has been asked by Sussex Police to asked to report it online or call 101 and quote serial 581 of 29/03.