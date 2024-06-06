Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have launched an urgent appeal after a teenager disappeared from his home in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said the force is ‘concerned’ for Reece, 16, who is missing from St Leonards.

"Reece, who was last seen at 5pm yesterday (June 5), is 5ft 9in, thin, has bleach blonde short hair and wears glasses,” a police statement read.

"He is believed to be wearing a grey and white Mackenzie hoodie, grey Hoodrich jogging bottoms, and blue and white Nike Air Force trainers.