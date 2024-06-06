Teenager disappears in East Sussex; police launch urgent appeal
The police have launched an urgent appeal after a teenager disappeared from his home in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said the force is ‘concerned’ for Reece, 16, who is missing from St Leonards.
"Reece, who was last seen at 5pm yesterday (June 5), is 5ft 9in, thin, has bleach blonde short hair and wears glasses,” a police statement read.
"He is believed to be wearing a grey and white Mackenzie hoodie, grey Hoodrich jogging bottoms, and blue and white Nike Air Force trainers.
"If you see Reece, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1552 of 05/06.”
