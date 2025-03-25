Teenager reported missing from Horsham found by Sussex Police

A teenager, reported missing from Horsham, has been found by Sussex Police.

Cayden was reported missing on Tuesday (March 25).

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to say that Cayden, who was reported missing from Horsham, has been found.

“Thanks for sharing.”

