Teenager reported missing from Horsham found by Sussex Police
A teenager, reported missing from Horsham, has been found by Sussex Police.
Cayden was reported missing on Tuesday (March 25).
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to say that Cayden, who was reported missing from Horsham, has been found.
“Thanks for sharing.”
