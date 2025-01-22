Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl from Rustington, whose death was investigated by a coroner this week, has been remembered by loved ones as ‘one of the kindest human beings you can meet’.

India Buchanan died after the motorcyclist she was riding with ‘lost control’ on the A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington on the evening of November 18, 2022 – just four days after her 17th birthday. She had been ice skating with friends in Worthing and was on the way to a party in Havant.

The case was described as ‘truly tragic’ by Joanne Andrews – the area coroner for West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

The coroner considered ‘misadventure’ and a ‘narrative conclusion’ as possible outcomes – but eventually decided that India’s death was as a result of a road traffic collision.

The inquest in Horsham was attended by a room full of India’s family and friends wearing the late teen’s favourite colour purple. A photo of India was also placed on the coroner’s desk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

It could not proven, beyond reasonable doubt, that the rider – who claimed he hit a pothole – had used excessive or inappropriate speeds. He also did not face any criminal charges.

India’s mum, Amanda Buchanan-Hill, paid tribute to India during the inquest in Horsham, which was attended by a room full of the late teenager’s family and friends wearing her favourite colour purple. A photo of India was also placed on the coroner’s desk.

Amanda said: “How do I even begin to tell people about you?

“She was our miracle baby, spoiled with love and attention. Bubbs was five when her dad died – she was my best friend and I was hers.

Amanda said ‘every day is awful’ without India and ‘that will never change’. Photo contributed

"She slept in my bed most of the time and we always went to the cinema together. We used to snuggle up and watched Disney films together. We walked everywhere – Swanbourne Lake was our favourite.

"She loved riding and was passionate about animals. It was a normal sight to see Elsa the cat on India's lap and a parrot on her shoulder.

"She had a distinctive laugh, as unique as she was. I miss that laugh every minute of every day.

"She was ripped away from us. She was one of the kindest human being you can meet.”

India Buchanan, from Rustington, died in hospital after an incident on A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington (Photo: Sussex Police)

Amanda remembered her daughter as someone who always looked out for others – and was a prefect at school, where she would often take struggling children under her wing.

“Not a day passes where we don’t think of her,” Amanda added. “She was such a happy soul who made everyone laugh.

“She care so much about her friends and they laughed so much together.

“Her bike, Hayley, sits in the garage. I’m devastated she never got to take her test.

To mark India Buchanan's 19th birthday, hundreds of bikes rode from The World’s End pub to Swanbourne Lake in Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“I had a genuine fear about motorbikes. A premonition perhaps. I was right to feel those feelings.

"Her CT documents came through a couple days before she was taken

“She was my best friend and closest ally. My little girl. I wish you could see how many people love and miss you.”

Amanda, her eldest daughter Megan, and her sister Sam, shared more words in memory of India after the inquest.

Megan said: “Seven years ago, I had a little boy. The first thing I did was run to India's bed.

"She loved being an auntie. She would take him to the park and school plays when I was busy. I have to explain to my seven-year-old that she's not here.

Amanda remembered her daughter as someone who always looked out for others – and was a prefect at school, where she would often take struggling children under her wing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“I'm pregnant again now and I can't even ring her.

“There's so much she will miss. She was life – a really loved human being."

Amanda said India was ‘just amazing’ and ‘everyone’s go-to’,

She added: “She was an ambassador at school. She would help all the new kids and those with special educational needs.

“There was one boy in a wheelchair who she would take to his lessons every day.

"There’s just an empty bedroom now. I miss that laugh. That laugh of hers was incredible.”