Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle driving northbound along the A29 in Fontwell, shortly after midnight.

Officers pursued the car for a short period eastbound along the A27, before it collided with a parked vehicle approaching the Ford Road roundabout.

Six boys aged between 13 and 15 were found in the vehicle, Sussex Police said. They were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Five have since been discharged, while one remains in hospital in a stable condition, being treated for serious injuries.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC, as is standard procedure in instances such as these.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

Teenagers crash stolen car during police chase in West Sussex A27 in Arundel

