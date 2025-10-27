Teenagers shine at inaugural Wealden Young Speakers' Challenge

Twelve young speakers took to the stage for the inaugural Wealden Young Speakers' Challenge, hosted by Wealden District Council.

The event hosted at the Civic Hall in Hailsham brought together four teams of students aged 15 to 16, each delivering ten-minute speeches on the theme: “What Democracy means for us and is it important to younger people?”

The evening was hosted by Wealden District Council’s chief executive Trevor Scott and speeches were judged by a panel, one of the panel members was Wealden District Council’s deputy chair, Councillor Jessica Hulbert.

All the teams were celebrated for their contribution to a memorable evening that highlighted the importance of youth voices in shaping the future of democracy.

The winners’ trophy was presented by chair of the council, Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins who said: “The event was not only enlightening but highly professional in the way the contestants presented themselves. I was kept on the edge of my seat on more than one occasion because the content was truly inspiring.”

Councillor Hulbert, said: “I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say we were blown away. These incredible young people spoke passionately, clearly, and with authority, demonstrating maturity and poise far beyond their years.”