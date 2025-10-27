Teenagers shine at inaugural Wealden Young Speakers' Challenge
The event hosted at the Civic Hall in Hailsham brought together four teams of students aged 15 to 16, each delivering ten-minute speeches on the theme: “What Democracy means for us and is it important to younger people?”
The evening was hosted by Wealden District Council’s chief executive Trevor Scott and speeches were judged by a panel, one of the panel members was Wealden District Council’s deputy chair, Councillor Jessica Hulbert.
All the teams were celebrated for their contribution to a memorable evening that highlighted the importance of youth voices in shaping the future of democracy.
The winners’ trophy was presented by chair of the council, Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins who said: “The event was not only enlightening but highly professional in the way the contestants presented themselves. I was kept on the edge of my seat on more than one occasion because the content was truly inspiring.”
Councillor Hulbert, said: “I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say we were blown away. These incredible young people spoke passionately, clearly, and with authority, demonstrating maturity and poise far beyond their years.”