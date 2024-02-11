BREAKING

Teens missing from Worthing and Yapton found safe, say police

Missing girls who were announced missing yesterday (February 10) have since been found, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
In a statement published on Facebook, they added: “We are pleased to report that Sapphire and Chelsea, who were missing from Yapton and Worthing, have been located.

Thank you for sharing and caring.”