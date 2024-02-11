Teens missing from Worthing and Yapton found safe, say police
Missing girls who were announced missing yesterday (February 10) have since been found, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
In a statement published on Facebook, they added: “We are pleased to report that Sapphire and Chelsea, who were missing from Yapton and Worthing, have been located.
Thank you for sharing and caring.”