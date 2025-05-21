Teens remanded in connection with brutal Felpham attack

The victim was airlifted to hospital

Two boys have appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm in Felpham, a Sussex Police spokesperson has confirmed.

It comes after emergency services responded to a report that a teenager was seriously injured in a field near Felpham Way, near the Southdowns Pub. It happened at about 8.50pm on May 16, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Worthing, was airlifted to hospital. Police say he is now in a stable condition.

Following a search, two boys from Bognor Regis, aged 15 and 17. A third boy, aged 17, was also later arrested. All three were known to the victim and all three were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

One appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court and the other before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 May.

Both were remanded to secure accommodation, pending the next court hearing.

The 15-year-old boy was bailed, pending further investigation, police say.

Officers are continuing to investigate, and anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with footage in the area at the time is asked to come forward.

We understand the impact that crime and anti-social behaviour have in our communities, including in Bognor.

“Our officers are working hard alongside partner agencies and we have deployed additional proactive and specialist police resources to not only combat crime and antisocial behaviour in the area but also to provide reassurance, catch offenders, and prevent further offences being committed.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by these issues to report it to us.”

Anyone with information about this incident can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1487 of 16/05