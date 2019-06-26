Television company is on the hunt for the most badly behaved toddlers in Sussex

A new Channel 5 show currently casting in most badly behaved toddlers in the county.

A recent Poll by YouGov commissioned by Avalon has revealed that almost half of all British parents are embarrassed by their badly behaved toddlers.

So Channel 5 have enlisted a new child expert to tackle the issue and take on the toddlers and are very keen to get as many families in Sussex as possible involved.

It has signed up child behaviour expert and private nanny Laura Amies who is on a mission to help struggling parents regain control and restore harmony to their homes.

Laura will take on any issue from tantrums to biting, picky eaters, non-sleepers and potty-training woes, and promises to give parents the tools to take back control of their children.

Laura – who for the past seven years has worked as a private nanny in households in London – has qualifications in child psychology and development and started her career in nurseries and schools before moving into one-on-one care with toddlers showing behavioural issues.

Laura feels in this age of technology children are being deprived of the ability to become independent, confident learners and need to be encouraged to express their feelings and emotions but need firm parameters in order to thrive.

She said: “I believe a child should never be written off as being inherently naughty, there’s always a way to positively affect a child’s behaviour. In today’s modern world, parents can be led to believe that certain behaviours arise due to the fact that their child’s nutritional, emotional or even spiritual needs aren’t being met – when actually, a good dollop of common sense is often the best approach”

I hope to share my techniques in a way that inspires the parents I’ll be working with - and those watching at home - with the confidence to adopt positive, sensible approaches themselves. Knowing that families could enjoy more time spent together, instead of in conflict is very motivating. As a child-carer I have an incredible opportunity to help not just one or two children but many and I am determined to do just that!

The series is being produced by the team behind Dogs Behaving Badly and Three-Day Nanny – and will follow Laura as she spends time within the family home and help turn their troubles around.

If you have a toddler needing Laura’s help, please contact the team on parenting@avalonuk.com or call 0207 598 7267 or text: 07399 364 652 giving your contact details and a brief outline of the issues.

Filming will take place from now until mid-September.

