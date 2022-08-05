Officers said previous planning conditions were varied in December 2020 to amend the Upper Bognor Road site entrance plan to include a new check-in kiosk and car queuing system.

This arrangement did not prove effective and new plans were submitted for a larger check-in kiosk, located further into the site, to allow for more cars to queue and a more practical, quicker check-in process using an office-based approach, rather than the use by staff of hand-held devices as guests waited in their cars, as was previously applied for/approved and trialled.

The car park layout was also altered to make up for the lost parking spaces.

The car park arrangement at Butlin's

This was approved in March 2021 for a temporary period of one year and has expired.

They said the works approved have all been implemented and remain in situ, presently in breach of a condition.

"The temporary permission was imposed by the council in order enable the Local Planning Authority to review any noise and disturbance impacts on the local area and the residential amenity of local occupants over a reasonable period,” officers said.

"The town council raise no objections to making this permission permanent, there have been no local resident objections (despite notices being placed near residential properties on Upper Bognor Road and Sea Road) and no consultees have raised concerns."