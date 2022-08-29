Ten pictures and a video from the 2022 Midhurst Summer Street Party

Family fun and fairground rides were on offer as well as live entertainment. There were performances from Rylee Spooner and Phil Holbird – as well as an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Musicians Babyeleanor, The South Downs Ukes and The Silhouette Show, alongside George Alfie and Hannah Barrs, also performed on the day as well as The Stacey Bedford Dance troupe.

Younger visitors also enjoyed the offerings of Bubble Pop Hampshire which created ‘an enjoyable bubble experience for all ages’.

Midhurst Summer Street Party is run by Midhurst Town Council’s event as part of the MADhurst Festival celebration.

The MADHurst Festival is a celebration of arts and creativity in the local community and will include many different events in the town, including Faustino’s Club Night on North Street and Shaylar’s Family Fun Fair at Midhurst Rother College.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the 2022 Midhurst Summer Street Party. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below, as well as a video from the event at the top of the page.

Midhurst Summer Street Party Residents packed Midhurst Old Town on Saturday (August 27) to enjoy the 2022 Midhurst Summer Street Party

