Ten years since Olympic Torch came to Hastings

The torch relay was run from May 19, 2012 to July 27, 2012 as part of the run-up to the London Olympic Games.
Torch bearers carried the Olympic Torch from Brighton to Hastings on July 17, with the route including Eastbourne, Bexhill, and St Leonards.
The next day the torch was carried from Hastings to Dover, stopping off in Rye on the way.
Eddie Izzard and hip-hop dup Rizzle Kicks were some of the runners during the relay.
We've collected some of the best photos from the day 10 years ago.
