Tennis courts in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will be renovated thanks to £60,000 investment

A total of four tennis courts across both towns are set to be improved, and it’s hoped the significant investment will secure quality facilities for the wider community.

The project is part of a wider nationwide investment by the UK government and Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to refurbish public tennis courts across the United Kingdom and open the sport up to as many people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment will see thousands of existing tennis courts in poor or unplayable conditions brought back to life for the benefit of communities all over the country through renovation works and upgrades.

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Among these upgrades are a series of improvements to court accessibility, including the introduction of all-new gate access technology and booking systems. The venues being improved are Swansea Gardens, Bognor Regis and new court-access technology will be introduced to parks at Blakes Road, Felpham, Norfolk Gardens, Littlehampton, and Maltravers Park, Littlehampton. Work is expected to start this summer, with completion due soon afterwards.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said high-quality public tennis courts are essential when it comes to making the sport accessible to those from lower socio-economic backgrounds, as well as women and girls. “Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants,” they added.

On top of the investment, teams from Arun District Council, Tivoli and local tennis providers will work with the LTA to provide activities across a range of sites. These are set to include weekly, organised tennis sessions suited for all ages and experience levels, with all equipment provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local tennis leagues will also be established, allowing players to improve through their game and stay active through local competition.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, chair of Arun District Council’s Environment Committee, said: “This is a fantastic boost to our local sports facilities, making tennis far more accessible to Arun residents. Encouraging people to get out, and active in the fresh air, perhaps try a new sport and enjoy our parks while they are at it, must have a positive impact on mental, as well as physical health.”