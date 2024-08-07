The tenth annual golf game between to Eastbourne taxi companies was held to raise money for a local charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne’s largest taxi companies Sussex Cars and 720 taxis held their annual golf match last week.

This took place at Willingdon Golf Club and this is the tenth year this event has taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trophy, donated by Eastbourne Borough council, has been renamed the Craig Steadman trophy in memory of a Sussex Cars driver who sadly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 37.

Eastbourne’s largest taxi companies Sussex Cars and 720 taxis held their annual golf match last week. Picture: Don McPhee

On a gloriously sunny day, the winners by a sender margin 4 1/2 to 3 1/2 were 720 taxis.

The presentation was made by club captain Brian Watkinson and Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde.

Organiser Don McPhee thanked Willingdon Golf Club for their hospitality and all the local businesses who kindly sponsored the event.

The event raised over £600 for local charity Matthew 25 who dedicate themselves to help support vulnerable and marginalised communities in Eastbourne.