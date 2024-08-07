Tenth annual charity golf game held by Eastbourne taxi companies
Eastbourne’s largest taxi companies Sussex Cars and 720 taxis held their annual golf match last week.
This took place at Willingdon Golf Club and this is the tenth year this event has taken place.
The trophy, donated by Eastbourne Borough council, has been renamed the Craig Steadman trophy in memory of a Sussex Cars driver who sadly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 37.
On a gloriously sunny day, the winners by a sender margin 4 1/2 to 3 1/2 were 720 taxis.
The presentation was made by club captain Brian Watkinson and Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde.
Organiser Don McPhee thanked Willingdon Golf Club for their hospitality and all the local businesses who kindly sponsored the event.
The event raised over £600 for local charity Matthew 25 who dedicate themselves to help support vulnerable and marginalised communities in Eastbourne.
