Tesco dismisses claims that speed bumps at Horsham supermarket are 'too high'

Supermarket giant Tesco has dismissed claims that new speed bumps at its Horsham Extra store are ‘too high.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many drivers are condemnig the speed bumps – by a zebra crossing at the supermarket in Broadbridge Heath – as ‘ridiculous’ and say they are causing damage to their cars and leading to traffic jams on nearby roads.

Hundreds have been sharing their views on West Sussex County Times/Sussex World Facebook page. Lorraine Merritt-Petuhova said: “The speed humps are too harsh, no matter how slow you are going. The car just rolls over them, they are doing damage to a car’s suspension. Also because of this it is causing traffic congestion on the carriageway!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia Clarkson said: “They are ridiculously high. I understand the requirement for safety at a pedestrian crossing but this has gone too far.”

Drivers say that new speed bumps at a zebra crossing at Tesco in Broadbridge Heath are 'too high' - but Tesco says they are a standard height

Sean Overton added: “I drive this way every day to work at the leisure centre, almost stop to go over them and the car shakes like a leaf, it’s not safe.”

Mark Walton demanded: “They need removing immediately.” And Jeff Royle added: “My rear suspension broke on this yesterday. I drove over at a snail’s pace and as the rear wheels went over it sounded like a gun going off. £1,500 worth of damage.”

Michael Jellicoe said: “The speed bumps are too high, cars stopping to get over them, traffic is backed up, by all means have speed humps but not that high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Wallder added: “The original ones were bad enough. These are worse. They jar you as you go over them even at a crawl. And it's true the traffic is now regularly backing up along the road to the roundabout.”

However Tesco maintains that the speed bumps are a standard height and comply with Highways’ guidance.

And some agree they are necessary. Yvonne Martin said: “They are there to slow down the entrance into Tesco. The amount of near misses previously was a daily occurrence.”

Some also say that the bumps are needed to slow down ‘boy racers’ who frequent the car park, and others, in the area.

John Hunt said: “We have to slow the boy racers down, they drive like nutters in these car parks.”