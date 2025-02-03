Tesco dismisses claims that speed bumps at Horsham supermarket are 'too high'
Many drivers are condemnig the speed bumps – by a zebra crossing at the supermarket in Broadbridge Heath – as ‘ridiculous’ and say they are causing damage to their cars and leading to traffic jams on nearby roads.
Hundreds have been sharing their views on West Sussex County Times/Sussex World Facebook page. Lorraine Merritt-Petuhova said: “The speed humps are too harsh, no matter how slow you are going. The car just rolls over them, they are doing damage to a car’s suspension. Also because of this it is causing traffic congestion on the carriageway!!”
Amelia Clarkson said: “They are ridiculously high. I understand the requirement for safety at a pedestrian crossing but this has gone too far.”
Sean Overton added: “I drive this way every day to work at the leisure centre, almost stop to go over them and the car shakes like a leaf, it’s not safe.”
Mark Walton demanded: “They need removing immediately.” And Jeff Royle added: “My rear suspension broke on this yesterday. I drove over at a snail’s pace and as the rear wheels went over it sounded like a gun going off. £1,500 worth of damage.”
Michael Jellicoe said: “The speed bumps are too high, cars stopping to get over them, traffic is backed up, by all means have speed humps but not that high.”
Beth Wallder added: “The original ones were bad enough. These are worse. They jar you as you go over them even at a crawl. And it's true the traffic is now regularly backing up along the road to the roundabout.”
However Tesco maintains that the speed bumps are a standard height and comply with Highways’ guidance.
And some agree they are necessary. Yvonne Martin said: “They are there to slow down the entrance into Tesco. The amount of near misses previously was a daily occurrence.”
Some also say that the bumps are needed to slow down ‘boy racers’ who frequent the car park, and others, in the area.
John Hunt said: “We have to slow the boy racers down, they drive like nutters in these car parks.”