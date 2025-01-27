Tesco Express in Bognor Regis town centre set to re-open in February as renovation continues on schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Tesco Express store on Station Road, in Bognor Regis, is set to re-open next month as renovation works continue.

The shop, which sits opposite the railway station, has been closed for general maintenance and renovation works and is set to reopen on February 7, according to site manager Billy May.

“We’re all on schedule to finish up on time,” he told Sussex World. “We’re laying some new flooring and getting some maintenance done; it’s just about beautifying the shop for staff and customers.”

A spokesperson for Tesco added: “Our Bognor Regis Station Road Express store is currently undergoing a refresh to improve the shopping experience for customers. Improvements will include new shelving and flooring alongside improved signage inside and outside the store. We look forward to welcoming customers to a fully refreshed store after the upgrades are complete, and thank customers for their patience whilst the work is undertaken.”