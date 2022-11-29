With need for food banks soaring as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, HorshamDistrict Foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust network of food banks – is urging shoppers to donateto this year’s Tesco Winter Food Collection.

From Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 December, customers at Tesco Extra Broadbridge Heath and Tesco Pulborough will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop to drop in special donation trollies on the way out of store.

The need for donations is greater than ever with food banks in the Trussell Trust network preparing for the busiest winter yet as they expect to provide more than 700,000 emergency food parcels to people facing hardship between December and February.

So far this calendar year, Horsham District Foodbank has provided over 6,000 food parcels with half of those given to children.

Foodbanks have seen a huge increase in demand recently

The collection in aid of Horsham District Foodbank is one of more than 800 Tesco Winter Collections taking place in stores nationwide as part of the supermarket chain’s ongoing support for the Trussell Trust.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Tesco’s partnership with the charity, which has led to millions of donations, increased public awareness and stronger community relationships over the last decade. As well as organising the events, Tesco will also make a generous financial donation of 20% of the value of the items donated by the public. These vital funds will allow Horsham District Foodbank to purchase additional stock and help with the provision of practical support for people accessing the food bank.

Volunteers will be in store during the collection directing customers towards festive food items which will help the Charity to fulfil referrals for Christmas food boxes in December.

Amalia Lovett, Network and Campaigns Lead for Horsham Matters, is urging local people in Horsham to think about the food bank while they do their shop and give what they can, as every donation makes a difference. She said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis has put increased pressure on people living in Horsham and we’re seeing people from all walks of life being forced to use our food bank, many for the first time. We always see a rise in need during the winter months, but this year we expect demand to dramatically increase as people struggle to heat their homes, pay their bills, and feed their families. The donations we receive through the Tesco Collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Tesco customers in Horsham, especially at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze. The donations you make will be vital in helping us support people in our local community this winter.”

Horsham District Foodbank is part of a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres that are supported by the Trussell Trust.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “The cost of living is driving a tsunami of need to food banks, including from people who are working, as people struggle to afford the essentials that they need to get by. Too many people are being left with no option but to use a food bank and this is reflected by the sharp increase in the number of parcels food banks in the network are distributing.

“Between April and September this year, 320,000 people were forced to use a food bank for the first time and, as winter sets in, even more people will be pushed deeper into poverty. This increase in need means that the Tesco Winter Collection will be more important than ever as food banks work tirelessly to help everyone who needs their support. We are working to bring about the long-term change that is needed to ensure that everyone has enough money to survive. While we do this, Tesco customers across the UK are helping to keep food banks going this winter.”

