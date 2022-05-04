Thakeham builders renew Horsham Rugby Club sponsorship

The Thakeham Group has been sponsoring the club since 2016 and has confirmed the new deal will include a community campaign to introduce more players of all ages to the sport.

The firm’s lion logo will appear on the shirts of the men’s first and second team shirts; the ladies’ first team and young players in the Horsham Minis from under 7 to under 11.

Thakeham, with a head office in Billingshurst, will now also support a Horsham Rugby Club Schools Outreach Programme, which is currently in development.

Thakeham home developers to continue support for Horsham Rugby Club

The programme will offer local primary schools coaches to run tag rugby sessions to introduce youngsters to the sport.

CEO of Thakeham Rob Boughton said: “As a local business owner and employer, we have been fortunate to build a wonderful relationship with Horsham Rugby Club since we first became the main sponsor six years ago.

“Through the club’s resilience, we have seen first hand the difference that grassroots sport makes to people’s lives in Sussex.

“That’s why we were so keen to increase the scope of our new agreement to include younger teams and the wonderful Schools Outreach Campaign; all the activities that encourage more young people to play the game.”

In the new agreement, Thakeham will also financially support self-employed players who suffer injuries.

As a leader in the UK construction industry’s race to zero carbon, Thakeham will also be helping Horsham Rugby Club to realise its own ambitions to become more sustainable.

Horsham Rugby Club’s vice-chairman Richard Ordidge said: “This is wonderful news for Horsham Rugby club and anyone who cares about grassroots sport in Sussex. Thakeham will be the main sponsor of Horsham Rugby Club for the next three years, but we have also worked hard to build a partnership that reflects the sustainable community creation values that drives Thakeham in their own business.