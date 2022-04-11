Thakeham dad’s tough task to raise funds for a life-changing wheelchair

And Darrem Dumigan has set himself a tough task to achieve it - he is taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge not only climbing Britain’s biggest three mountains but also cycling between them in Scotland, the Lake District and Wales.

Darren, 42, is raising the money for Maxwell Smith who also lives in Thakeham with his family and has mitochondrial disease.

Darren decided on the fundraiser after meeting Maxwell’s parents Pete and Emma through the school that Darren’s son Jake attends.

Darren Dumigan

Wife Jess said: “After meeting their amazing family and finding out they were trying to raise money for a life-changing wheelchair for Maxwell, Darren knew he had to help.”

And it won’t be the first time that Darren has set himself a fundraising challenge - he has already raised thousands for local charities by completing the Ultimate Challenge, climbing nine mountains within 65 hours, while also previously undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge.

“I can’t wait to take on this next challenge,” said Darren. “It will be my toughest yet.

“This the first time I have ever cycled a long distance so I’ve really had to ramp up my training.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure I complete the challenge and raise as much money as I possibly can.”

Father-of-six, Darren began his epic fundraisers when he decided he needed to lose weight - and discovered a love for mountain climbing.

Wife Jess said: “This all tied in with the hope of raising as much money as he could for local causes.

“This is why Darren is so determined to raise £10,000 for Maxwell and his family.

“This wheelchair will not only change Maxwell’s life, but also his family’s.”

Darren is hoping to complete his next challenge in August. He hopes that the three mountains and around 416 miles on a bike travelling between them will be completed in around four days.

“It will be incredibly tough but with donations slowly coming in it’s pushing him on to train harder than ever,” said Jess.