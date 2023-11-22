Thakeham schoolchildren join older residents for a 'cuppa and a chat'
Pupils from Year 6 at Thakeham Primary School joined Storrington and Sullington neighbourhood warden Chris Poore for a ‘cuppa and a chat’ session at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre.
The community sessions are regularly held at the centre on the third Thursday of every month from 10.30am to 12.30pm as a way of helping older residents to gather socially with a free hot drink.
The regulars really enjoyed chatting with the pupils – and especially loved the cookies they had made for the group.