Thameslink Route through central London reopened after Christmas track replacement works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Thameslink route through central London has reopened after track replacement works over Christmas, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Track replacement works from Christmas Day to Sunday, December 29, the Thameslink Route from St Pancras International to Herne Hill was closed – and has now reopened.

During that time, Network Rail engineers installed 1,670m of new rails on the tracks between Farringdon and Blackfriars, as well as a number of insulated block joints – the joints that bolt sections of railway track together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An equivalent amount of scrap rail was also recycled following construction of the new track, and engineers took the opportunity to improve drainage and maintain switches and crossings at Farringdon, City Thameslink and Blackfriars.

Lifting railway tracks in Thameslink tunnels

David Davidson, Kent Route Director for Network Rail said: “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we completed this work.

“The rails between St Pancras International and Blackfriars were installed in 2011, and after 13 years and thousands of trains passing over the track, the track had become worn and we needed to install brand new rail to prevent faults delaying passenger journeys.

“With the railway closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day our engineers were able to get a head start on the work so that we could reopen this crucial route."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Govia Thameslink Railway added: “We’re glad this important piece of improvement work was able to take place over the festive break, and we thank customers for their patience and cooperation. Thanks to the work, there are new railway tracks between Farringdon and Blackfriars, which is one of the busiest sections on our network.”