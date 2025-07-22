'Thank you for the music!': Horsham crowds ram town centre for ABBA tribute

Crowds rammed the town centre to hear an ABBA tribute on Friday and went on later to pack out local pubs and restaurants.

Horsham District Council has organised regular weekly open-air free music nights in the town centre – known as ‘Friday Lates’ – which have been going down a storm with local residents and visitors throughout the summer.

And many have taken to social media saying that Friday’s ABBA tribute was ‘the best so far.’ The event attracted huge crowds to the town’s Carfax with many dressed in true ABBA-style.

One said: “Absolutely brilliant! Loved it!” Another said: “This was such fun. We were all saying – We love Horsham!”

Many posted messages of thanks to the council for organising the events. One said: “Absolutely fantastic evening, thankyou. So many other district councils could take a leaf out of your book. X”

Another said: “It was fantastic!!!! Best Horsham Late I’ve been to yet. Thank you HDC – we’re so lucky to live in a town that puts on such brilliant (and free!) events!”

Yet another said: “Well done again Horsham District Council for an amazing night. Your officers and contractors work so hard to keep these events going and many go unsung. Also thank you to all the market traders, local businesses and residents that put up each week with the invasion of these events. Awesome Night, thank you to the band and can't wait till next week.”

A popular band which has previously performed at the Friday Lates – The Almost Elvis Band – added: “Looks like another ABBA-solutely great evening! Thanks Horsham District Council for putting on these amazing nights with fab music, food/drink and awesome crowds.”

The Almost Elvis Band will be performing themselves in the town centre on August 8. Meanwhile, this week, July 25, from 6pm-8pm sees ‘Pride Night’ during which Horsham teams with Crawley Pride for a special LGBT+ night. Hosts Just May (Drag Race UK) and Horsham’s Mary Hinge (Drag Idol UK) lead the event, with performances by Years & Years Tribute and The Cher Experience.

Horsham District Council ccabinet member for leisure, culture and green spaces David Skipp said: “We are thrilled that our summer Friday Lates entertainment programme has been so successful this year. “It’s a real joy to see so many members of the community of all ages coming along to enjoy the wide variety of free entertainment on offer. It creates an amazing atmosphere in the town centre and also provides a great boost for local street food traders and eateries in the town.”

