Thanksgiving service planned at Worthing Tabernacle Church for former pastor who died aged 83

A former pastor of Worthing Tabernacle Church, whose vision for growth helped it develop as a thriving church, has passed away at the age of 83.

The Rev Dr Tony Sargent was a gifted preacher, serving as pastor for 28 years, and a large turnout is expected at the Chapel Road church for a thanksgiving service on Monday at 2pm.

The Rev Rich Owen, current pastor, said: "Tony was well known among the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches (FIEC) for his Bible teaching, philanthropy and the advancement of global missionary work.

"He was a gifted preacher who was able to engage the heart with a winsome, warm tone. His gentleness and warmth of character enabled him to lead the Tabernacle family through many changes.

"He brought in a more contemporary style, an increased community presence in Worthing, including a bookshop and coffee house, and widened the sense of 'family' among church members by introducing home groups.

"Tony's love for the poor and marginalised, together with his attention to the scriptures, was all modelled on and enabled by the Lord Jesus Christ. For all his celebrated achievements, Tony would be first to say 'Yet not I, but through Christ in me', and 'To God be the glory'.

"On behalf of all of the members of Worthing Tabernacle, past and present, we loved Tony, and we remain in prayer for his wife, Rowena."

Tony was a leading British evangelical in the non-denominational tradition. After leaving Worthing Tabernacle in 1998, he became principal of International Christian College, Glasgow's Bible college, until 2009.

Dr Stephen Gibbs, former Worthing Tabernacle member, said: "Worthing Tabernacle grew under Tony's leadership to a membership of around 600 people and was one of the largest evangelical communities on the south coast.

"He travelled extensively, supporting international mission work. He is author of a respected work on Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones, a leading British evangelical figure.

"Dr Sargent served as director of several Christian organisations, including Challenge Literature Fellowship, Operation Mobilisation, AIM and Elam Ministries. He was committed to various social ministries in India, and held memberships on the Council of the Evangelical Alliance Scotland and Compassion in World Farming."

