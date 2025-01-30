New figures reveal the least expensive properties in Midhurst sold in 2024New figures reveal the least expensive properties in Midhurst sold in 2024
New figures reveal the least expensive properties in Midhurst sold in 2024

The 11 least expensive Midhurst area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 14:03 BST
New figures reveal the cheapest Midhurst area streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 11 residential streets where properties were sold for less than than £320,000.

A property in The Wharf, Midhurst, sold for £210,000 on January 15. Photo: Google Maps

1. The Wharf - £210,000

A property in The Wharf, Midhurst, sold for £210,000 on January 15. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Tuft Field, Midhurst, sold for £220,000 on March 8. Photo: Google Maps

2. Tufts Field - £220,000

A property in Tuft Field, Midhurst, sold for £220,000 on March 8. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Easebourne Lane sold for £260,000 on March 13. Photo: Google Maps

3. Easebourne Lane - £260,000

A property in Easebourne Lane sold for £260,000 on March 13. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Lutener Road, Easebourne, sold for £275,000 on October 23. Photo: Google Maps

4. Lutener Road - £275,000

A property in Lutener Road, Easebourne, sold for £275,000 on October 23. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Midhurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice