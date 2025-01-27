The 12 least expensive properties sold in the Bognor Regis area in 2024. Photo: Neil CooperThe 12 least expensive properties sold in the Bognor Regis area in 2024. Photo: Neil Cooper
The 12 least expensive properties sold in the Bognor Regis area in 2024. Photo: Neil Cooper

The 12 least expensive Bognor Regis area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:44 GMT
New figures reveal the cheapest Bognor Regis area streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for less than than £200,000.

A property in The Hartings, Flansham, sold for £125,000 on April 3. Photo: Google Maps

1. The Hartings - £125,000

A property in The Hartings, Flansham, sold for £125,000 on April 3. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, sold for £135,000 on September 24. Photo: Google Maps

2. Lyon Street - £135,000

A property in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, sold for £135,000 on September 24. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Winston Close, Bersted, sold for £140,000 on July 30. Photo: Google Maps

3. Winston Close - £140,000

A property in Winston Close, Bersted, sold for £140,000 on July 30. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Braemar Way, North Bersted, sold for £170,000 on June 4. Photo: Google Maps

4. Braemar Way - £170,000

A property in Braemar Way, North Bersted, sold for £170,000 on June 4. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice