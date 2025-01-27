The 12 least expensive Bognor Regis area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for less than than £200,000.
1. The Hartings - £125,000
A property in The Hartings, Flansham, sold for £125,000 on April 3. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
2. Lyon Street - £135,000
A property in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, sold for £135,000 on September 24. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
3. Winston Close - £140,000
A property in Winston Close, Bersted, sold for £140,000 on July 30. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Braemar Way - £170,000
A property in Braemar Way, North Bersted, sold for £170,000 on June 4. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
